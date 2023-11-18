Credit: ESPN/ABC

There’s been a lot of talk this week about sideline reporters and the things they have to deal with as part of their job. One of the perils that comes with the position is that sometimes you find yourself in the wrong place at the wrong time.

That was the case Saturday when ESPN/ABC sideline reporter Molly McGrath was standing in the splash zone when Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm got a celebratory Gatorade bath following their win over the Miami Hurricanes.

The No. 10 Cardinals (10-1) not only won the game but clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game where they’ll take on No. 4 Florida State for the chance to win their first-ever conference title.

It was a hard-fought victory for Louisville, who found themselves tied with Miami at 31 apiece with 5:30 left. However, the Cardinals put things away soon after that when quarterback Jack Plummer hit wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. on a 58-yard touchdown pass.

Miami had a shot to send things into overtime when a Hail Mary pass from quarterback Tyler Van Dyke connected with wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, but he was tackled at the four-yard line.

After the thrilling victory, Brohm went over to McGrath to begin a postgame interview on the field but as the cameras started rolling, Louisville players showered their head coach with the customary celebratory bath. It just so happened that McGrath was standing in the line of fire and got her fair share of energy drink as well. Judging by the look on her face, it must’ve been pretty cold.

Here’s what it looked like during the broadcast, which caught it just before cutting away from the end of the game.

How Molly McGrath's unintended Gatorade bath looked on the broadcast. pic.twitter.com/oIjXJWMxtG — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 18, 2023

McGrath took the whole thing in stride and even shared her appreciation for the moment on social media afterward.

Gatorade bath season and it feels so good! https://t.co/QijVjaj9o0 — Molly McGrath (@MollyAMcGrath) November 18, 2023

Lmao this is my greatest honor ?? https://t.co/bovnM7GFMF — Molly McGrath (@MollyAMcGrath) November 18, 2023

McGrath was among those earlier this week who admonished Charissa Thompson for playing fast and loose with the truth during sideline reports, but along with ethics and journalistic standards, there’s also some fun to be had in the role as well. Just keep a jacket handy at all times.

[Louisville Football/Molly McGrath]