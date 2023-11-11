Sherrone Moore Photo Credit: Fox Sports
College FootballFoxBy Arthur Weinstein on

It’s been a tough few weeks for Michigan football as the program’s sign-stealing scandal has become the biggest story in college football.

Michigan players and coaches let their emotions pour out Saturday after the undefeated No. 3 Wolverines defeated No. 10 Penn State, 24-15.

Acting head coach and offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore became highly emotional during a post-game interview with Fox Sports’ Jenny Taft. He thanked God, then gave a shout out to head coach Jim Harbaugh, who was suspended by the Big Ten Friday.

“I want to thank Coach Harbaugh. I f****** love you, man. I love the s*** out of you, man,” Moore said. “I did this for you!… For this university, the president, our AD, we got the best players, the best university, the best alumni in the country. Love you guys!”

Moore then grabbed senior running back Blake Corum, who had a huge game, and pulled him toward the camera.

“These f****** guys right here! These guys right here. These guys did it!” Moore finished, before walking off, sobbing.

It doesn’t get any rawer, more emotional, more real than that in a post-game interview. Some fans loved it, while others used it as more fuel to rip Michigan’s scandal.

[Photo Credit: Fox Sports]

About Arthur Weinstein

Arthur spends his free time traveling around the U.S. to sporting events, state and national parks, and in search of great restaurants off the beaten path.

View all posts by Arthur Weinstein