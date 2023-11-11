It’s been a tough few weeks for Michigan football as the program’s sign-stealing scandal has become the biggest story in college football.

Michigan players and coaches let their emotions pour out Saturday after the undefeated No. 3 Wolverines defeated No. 10 Penn State, 24-15.

Acting head coach and offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore became highly emotional during a post-game interview with Fox Sports’ Jenny Taft. He thanked God, then gave a shout out to head coach Jim Harbaugh, who was suspended by the Big Ten Friday.

“I want to thank Coach Harbaugh. I f****** love you, man. I love the s*** out of you, man,” Moore said. “I did this for you!… For this university, the president, our AD, we got the best players, the best university, the best alumni in the country. Love you guys!”

Moore then grabbed senior running back Blake Corum, who had a huge game, and pulled him toward the camera.

“These f****** guys right here! These guys right here. These guys did it!” Moore finished, before walking off, sobbing.

An emotional Sherrone Moore in the Fox postgame interview after Michigan takes down Penn State, 24-19: "I want to thank Coach Harbaugh. I fuckin' love you, man. I love the shit out of you, man. I did this for you!… These fuckin' guys right here!"pic.twitter.com/WV1KfKltu8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 11, 2023

It doesn’t get any rawer, more emotional, more real than that in a post-game interview. Some fans loved it, while others used it as more fuel to rip Michigan’s scandal.

Just a reminder Harbaugh is alive and chilling at the hotel for overseeing one of the biggest cheating scandals in recent history. Moore and UM acting like the victims is just another level of idiocy — Ohio vs. the World (@JoshuaArrick) November 11, 2023

Hate TTUN with the best of them but don’t blame him. You put a live mic in front of an emotional man. Maybe expect it and go 7 second delay? — Butch Chatfield (@CaddyshackLou) November 11, 2023

Get the man a tissue — _TheJLaw1963 ❗️ (@OneAndOnlyJLaw) November 11, 2023

[Photo Credit: Fox Sports]