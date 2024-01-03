Credit: FS1

Former Virginia Tech, Atlanta Falcons, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick was blessed with blazing speed and the ability to create plays with both his arm and legs, ushering in a new era for the position in the NFL.

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. is an outstanding signal-caller and prolific passer, but he’s certainly not much of a runner. At all.

You could perhaps see a few shared qualities between the two quarterbacks, such as the fact that they are both left-handed, but no one who understands the game of football would compare them to one another.

Except…

On Tuesday’s episode of Undisputed, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin did just that, saying that Penix Jr. reminds him of Vick.

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. reminds @MichaelIrvin88 of Mike Vick ? “He’s going to jump up draft boards.” pic.twitter.com/EtBdYIpNvG — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 2, 2024

“The way that other touchdown came out, that reminds you of Michael Vick,” Irvin said. “Remember how the ball used to jump off of Michael Vick’s hands? That reminds me of Michael Vick right there.”

Irvin added that “the way [Penix] moves” is one of the reasons why he’ll be drafted much higher than he’s been showing up in mock drafts so far. While it’s true that the Huskies QB is probably doing a lot to raise his NFL prospect profile right now, he will certainly be compared to some very different signal-callers by those scouts and league executives.

It stands to reason that Monday night was the first time Irvin has watched Penix, Jr. play because it also happens to be the only game this season where he had any meaningful rushing stats. Not only was his 31 yards the most he’s rushed for in a game this year but he rushed for negative yards in nine of UW’s 14 games in 2023/24.

Meanwhile, Michael Vick averaged over 61 rushing yards per game in his redshirt sophomore season at Virginia Tech and would go on to become the NFL leader in quarterback rushing yards.

Suffice it to say that plenty of football fans and media members took issue with Irvin’s comparison.

Quite possibly the worst comp I've ever seen https://t.co/nF926CFPZy — Quincy Avery (@QuincyAvery) January 2, 2024

Soooo you apparently don't watch Michael Penix play football. https://t.co/w7BTdDxQbV — Justin Hopkins (@JHopkinsSD) January 2, 2024

Michael Penix has rushed for 270 yards in six combined seasons of CFB. Michael Vick rushed for over 165 yards in two different NFL games. https://t.co/mJUWmELQ1H — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) January 2, 2024

Not even remotely similar players https://t.co/PdzaoCFLkT — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) January 2, 2024

comparing michael vick to michael penix has to be the most insane comparison i’ve seen in my entire life. https://t.co/OdWdZ3E3Fp — carlos: a pac-12 mourner ? (@equitybruin) January 2, 2024

I love Penix but no. Just stop with this comparison ?. They’re not even close to being the same player. https://t.co/73yP18Nc7D — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) January 2, 2024

The only explanation for this is @michaelirvin88 had never seen Michael Penix play a full game before Monday night. https://t.co/zFyH4tPJf3 — Danny O'Neil (@dannyoneil) January 2, 2024

To be fair, it would be kinda fun to see Irvin’s other comps for 2024 NFL Draft prospects. Who knows who he’ll compare Marvin Harrison, Jr. to…

