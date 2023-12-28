Dec 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown gets covered in mayonnaise after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl has become one of the most-discussed games of bowl season, and that’s thanks in part to its famed mayo bath for the winning coach. But the mayo presence goes just beyond that. The broadcast team of play-by-play voice Matt Barrie and analyst Dan Mullen tried many different mayo flavors and combinations throughout Wednesday’s broadcast:

Here's the first @DukesMayoBowl mayonnaise taste test from @MattBarrie and @CoachDanMullen, of the habanero garlic flavor. "My mayo hormones are raging…actually, I don't know how smart it was to rip that habanero before calling a play." – Barrie. pic.twitter.com/wYXLJ10KRo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 27, 2023

Pepperoni rolls with bacon-and-tomato (Barrie), fire-roasted red pepper (Mullen), and unspecified (sideline reporter Harry Lyles Jr.). “West Virginia’s defense and Malachi Ruffin gets stout like this bacon and tomato mayo. Bacon and tomato mayo, 8.5 out of 10.” – Barrie. pic.twitter.com/VFONquo66e — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 27, 2023

Matt Barrie was not touching the mayo nachos. But Dan Mullen was a fan.

“Best so far, Matt, mayo nachos.” – Mullen.

“Yeah, text me at 1 a.m. and tell me how good the mayo nachos are.” – Barrie pic.twitter.com/koiv2g0lVr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 27, 2023

Meanwhile, sideline reporter Harry Lyles Jr. got his own mayo snacks. That included dipping fries in the mayo bath around it being given to the winning coach, West Virginia’s Neal Brown, after the Mountaineers’ 30-10 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels:

.@harrylylesjr kept dipping fries in the @NealBrown_WVU mayo bath for a snack pic.twitter.com/hmD7UlBB9R — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 28, 2023

And here’s that full bath:

MAYO DUMP pic.twitter.com/ihTEWHjv5b — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) December 28, 2023

Food-themed bowls remain excellent for giving us these kinds of unusual moments. And the Duke’s Mayo Bowl certainly pulled that off Wednesday.

