The 2023 Duke's Mayo Bowl mayo dump. Dec 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown gets covered in mayonnaise after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
College FootballESPNBy Andrew Bucholtz on

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl has become one of the most-discussed games of bowl season, and that’s thanks in part to its famed mayo bath for the winning coach. But the mayo presence goes just beyond that. The broadcast team of play-by-play voice Matt Barrie and analyst Dan Mullen tried many different mayo flavors and combinations throughout Wednesday’s broadcast:

Meanwhile, sideline reporter Harry Lyles Jr. got his own mayo snacks. That included dipping fries in the mayo bath around it being given to the winning coach, West Virginia’s Neal Brown, after the Mountaineers’ 30-10 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels:

And here’s that full bath:

Food-themed bowls remain excellent for giving us these kinds of unusual moments. And the Duke’s Mayo Bowl certainly pulled that off Wednesday.

[Awful Announcing on Twitter

About Andrew Bucholtz

Andrew Bucholtz has been covering sports media for Awful Announcing since 2012. He is also a staff writer for The Comeback. His previous work includes time at Yahoo! Sports Canada and Black Press.

View all posts by Andrew Bucholtz