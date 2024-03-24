Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The drama between Kirk Herbstreit and Florida State fans feels like a well-worn record at this point. Meanwhile, the real story is unfolding off the field. Florida State’s legal battle with the ACC is heating up, with their first courtroom clash happening this past Friday. This follows the Seminoles’ public push to leave the conference for greener pastures.

In the meantime, Hebrstreit had another clash on Twitter/X with Seminoles fans. He has previously spoken out against dark online negativity, indirectly mentioning how he drew the ire of Florida State fans after the Seminoles were snubbed from this year’s College Football Playoff and how it’s formed a lynch mob mentality in his mentions frequently.

Herbstreit has been more selective about the tweets he engages with lately. However, a Florida State fan couldn’t resist taking a jab at a tweet that included Herbstreit’s four golden retrievers, implying that the dogs were his only companions.

And that seemed to be what set Herbstreit off — again.

This latest comment felt like another personal attack. While placating the entire Florida State fanbase might be impossible at this point, Herbstreit felt compelled to address the situation. This is the first time that he’s elected to apologize — and you can disagree with his commentary all you want, but perhaps the only misstep he’s made was engaging with negativity in the first place.

“Just want you to know I’m sorry we had a disagreement about teams at the end of the year,” began Herbstreit. “I’ve never been a guy that tries to intentionally upset fans with my comments. I’ve always tried to be very professional and respectful to everyone with my thoughts. I do a lot of prep and give just give my thoughts. If you agree or disagree, it’s all good. Nothing has ever been personal towards any team or conference. Just give my opinion.

“I hate that some FSU fans are making it so personal. I have respected the Noles for decades and will continue to do so. I understand the venom towards me; I really do. I wish FSU nothing but the best and can’t wait to see Coach (Mike) Norvell and his squad this Fall. No matter how many of you come at me on here I’ve got nothing but love for the Noles brand and wish you the best always.”

Ya know I’ve been taking personal shots from guys like you for months. I know there’s nothing I can say that will satisfy you but I would like to respond. Just want you to know I’m sorry we had a disagreement about teams at the end of the year. I’ve never been a guy that tries to… https://t.co/SddzrAHrAo — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) March 23, 2024

Perhaps Herbstreit’s apology can be a step towards reconciliation, allowing both sides to focus on the upcoming season. However, some Florida State fans believe his past comments crossed a line, even in the wake of personal shots, and forgiveness may not be immediate. They continue to question whether his analysis truly reflected the Seminoles’ performance or if there was an underlying bias that kept them out of the College Football Playoff.

And with that, we are no closer to holding hands and singing Kumbaya than we were before ESPN’s lead college football analyst offered an apology.

[Kirk Hebstreit on Twitter/X]