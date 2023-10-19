Credit: The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

Over the past year or two, the U.S. Congress has begun to realize it allowed an unrestricted market of dark money NIL payments to develop in American college sports. Several legislators are now trying to impose guardrails on name, image and likeness. Discussing the latest bill from Senators Joe Manchin and Tommy Tuberville, Fox host Joy Taylor called the efforts “anti-intellectual.”

“Change is very uncomfortable for all of us,” Taylor said on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. “It’s extremely uncomfortable for power people who have been able to lean into luxury and power and control for the perpetuity of their existence.

“I don’t generally ask senators for their opinion on college football. And I say that as someone who most people out there do not care my about my opinion as a woman about football.”

“I don’t think I’ve had a non sarcastic conversation about NIL since it was introduced…it’s an anti-intellectual conversation which I try to avoid…the

"I don't think I've had a non sarcastic conversation about NIL since it was introduced…it's an anti-intellectual conversation which I try to avoid…the product is better because of NIL." – @JoyTaylorTalks

Taylor admitted she has a hard time taking these congressmens’ opinions seriously.

“Rich, powerful men pushing back on having to give up some margins? When have we ever heard this before? I find it all to be very laughable,” Taylor continued. “I don’t think I’ve had a non-sarcastic conversation since NIL was introduced, because that’s what it is.”

Taylor called it “fear-mongering” for leaders to cater to college football fans’ concerns that their favorite pastime will be hurt by progress for athletes.

“It’s an anti-intellectual conversation that I try to avoid at all costs,” Taylor added.

Honestly, sometimes you just have to sit back and appreciate the efficiency. Taylor dismantled every talking point in one monologue. She clearly gets this issue deeply and understands what is truly worthy of engaging with. The media veteran also knows what sports fans actually care about.

Taylor understands what Manchin and Tuberville are trying to do, but sees right through it. Until someone approaches NIL with actual care, Taylor believes fans will be manipulated and athletes will be villainized.

She is probably right.

