Jenny Taft said she would ask if Fox can interview or send a camera to Jim Harbaugh at his hotel while he’s suspended.

As Fox and the college football world deal with the ongoing proceedings of the Michigan cheating scandal, one mantra still remains:

The show must go on.

Fox’s Jenny Taft is clearly well aware of this. The veteran sideline reporter appeared on ‘The Dan Patrick Show’ this week to talk about the craziness of last weekend. The network’s ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ game featured Michigan and Big Ten rival Penn State amid the feverish hullabaloo around the Wolverines football program. Taft revealed it was a unique experience, where even she, the network, and probably other ITKs weren’t sure what would happen with suspended head coach Jim Harbaugh and whether or not he’d surface amid the scandal, suspension, and subsequent TRO request.

Maybe you joked to yourself after reading about the suspension. You might have wondered, “Hey, what might a Harbaugh Cam look like?” “What’s he doing in the hotel?”

If you did? Good news! You have company. Taft made two more reveals on the show:

“You better believe” she’s going to ask to interview Harbaugh during the games She attempted to get a camera back to Michigan’s hotel this weekend

At the 3:53 mark, Patrick and Taft began their discussion.

Dan Patrick: We had Brady Quinn on yesterday. And I said, and he was talking about this too. Could you set up a camera where–I was more interested in watching Harbaugh watch the game than I would have been weatching the game itself. But is there any chance that you can do an interview with him? Or even the broadcasters could do an interview with him if he’s watching from a hotel room?



Jenny Taft: Oh, I mean, you better believe I’m gonna ask. I actually did ask that question. If we could send a camera to the hotel. I was shut down by Michigan. Which I understand. I mean, at that point, they don’t even know. And I’m like, ‘Where is he watching?’ Oh he’s in the hotel room. I said, ‘With whom? Is he watching solo and just pacing?’ Like Harbaugh watching a game in his hotel room should have been just like a steady cam video we were going to on the side. So, I guess we don’t know until Friday takes place but I know that Fox will do whatever we can to make sure some sort of Harbaugh Cam and I will do my best to get all that inside scoop. And he is going to talk to me if he is there. He can’t say no to me this time.

With ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ rumbling into Ann Arbor this weekend for Michigan vs. Maryland, it sure sounds like viewers might need to prepare themselves for a Harbaugh Cam. That is, as long as Jenny Taft has something to do with it.

[The Dan Patrick Show]