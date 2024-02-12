Dec 28, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch at press conference after the Alamo Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While Super Bowl LVIII dominated headlines, reports emerged over the weekend suggesting Jedd Fisch might be eyeing the UCLA head coach position vacated by Chip Kelly’s departure to Ohio State. The report surfaced from Jason Scheer, senior editor/publisher of Wildcat Authority (Arzizona’s 247Sports affiliate).

Scheer took to Twitter on Saturday claiming that Fisch, who has been the head at the University of Washington for less than a month, “absolutely still interviewed for the job,” in reference to UCLA, before saying there was zero chance that the Bruins would pay his buyout.

There is zero chance UCLA would pay Jedd Fisch's buyout, he's been at UW for less than a month, and this dude absolutely still interviewed for the job. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) February 11, 2024

Yes. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) February 11, 2024

UCLA hired DeShaun Foster, who previously served as the program’s running backs coach (2017-23), to be its next head football coach on Monday.

Sources: UCLA is set to hire DeShaun Foster as the school’s next head coach. He’s is in the UCLA Hall of Fame as a player, worked as an assistant coach there since 2017 and played seven seasons in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/MiGPayT4Jj — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 12, 2024

However, prior to Foster’s hire, Fisch publicly denied Scheer’s reporting, asserting to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman that he never interviewed for the UCLA job. While it’s true that Fisch previously served as UCLA’s offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, and even interim head coach in 2017, this history alone doesn’t necessarily guarantee his interest in the current vacancy.

With that, Feldman dismissed the rumor with a sense of finality, emphasizing Fisch’s commitment to his current position and relaying that the University of Washington head coach said he “had no conversations” with UCLA.

“Saw the report that UCLA had interviewed Jedd Fisch this weekend,” Feldman wrote on Twitter. “I reached out to Fisch who said that report could not be more false. “I had zero conversation with UCLA nor would I … We’re almost 48 hours into the UCLA coaching search. Here’s what we’re hearing on it. PJ Fleck is out. Brent Brennan’s not in the mix, but Stanford’s Troy Taylor and UNLV’s Barry Odom are. So is Nebraska DC Tony White…”

And beyond Feldman, we saw Doug Hendrickson, Fisch’s agent, go even further, referring to Scheer as an “incompetent and reckless reporter,” adding that his client never wanted to or had any conversations regarding the opening at UCLA.

Setting the record straight- @jasonscheer is an incompetent and reckless reporter- @CoachJeddFisch never wanted to or had any conversations re: ucla job- end of story! — Doug Hendrickson (@DHendrickson41) February 12, 2024

Bruin Report Online reported that Fisch was in Cabo San Lucas during the same timeframe as UCLA administrators, and there was no confirmed meeting between the two parties.

While the possibility of UCLA informally gauging Fisch’s interest can’t be ruled out, both he and his representative have firmly denied any substantive discussions regarding the UCLA head coaching position.

While the truth of any potential contact between Fisch and UCLA remains shrouded in ambiguity, Fisch’s swift and strong denials, coupled with Foster’s appointment, leave the UCLA coaching saga closed for now.

