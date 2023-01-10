When Nick Saban joined the Colege Football Playoff Championship broadcast, he probably didn’t anticipate the sound byte that David Pollack would give him.

Pollack, a long-tenured veteran on College Gameday, is part of the pregame/halftime/postgame coverage for the game once again. At the table, the former celebrated Georgia linebacker had to be fired up watching the first half of the College Football Playoff Championship Game. His Dawgs were up 38-7 on TCU in a laugher that continues to swell out of control.

So, swept up in the moment, Pollack was ready to make a bold declaration. “And Georgia, obviously you’ve seen them in the past couple of seasons now really, they’ve taken hold of college football,” Pollack declared. “They’ve done an unbelievable job.”

The balls on David Pollack to say Georgia has taken over college football while sitting right next to Nick Saban pic.twitter.com/flLH3JNJx5 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 10, 2023

Of course, Pollack did that… with Saban right beside him to his right. Awkward… Certainly probably a cheeky bit and, I’m sure, no one would blame David Pollack for being so amped up for his alma mater. Bolder declarations have been made than Georgia taking over football as they have a 31-point lead at the half — a lead which only increased in the second half.

Still, the awkwardness and brazenness makes this a complete gem of a segment. You couldn’t ask for a funnier declaration with a funnier colleague next to the man who made it.

