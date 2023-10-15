Credit: Garrett Mogel/The Coloradoan

Colorado State pulled off a 31-30 upset win over Boise State in college football on Saturday in Fort Collins, and the Rams got it done in historic walk-off fashion.

Down by six with six seconds to play, Colorado State redshirt freshman quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi connected with Dallin Holker on a 33-yard Hail Mary for the tie as time expired. With the clock reading double zeroes, the Rams’ junior tight end dove for the initial deflection, and came up with a diving catch.

Colorado State was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, moving the game-winning extra-point attempt back 15 yards, but kicker Jordan Noyes drilled it anyway. The Rams erased a 20-point deficit to win in walk-off fashion, 31-30, and did so on Homecoming.

Here’s how the game-tying Hail Mary looked and sounded on the FS1 broadcast, with Dan Hellie and Dirk Koetter on the call:

Colorado was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, moving the game-winning extra-point attempt back 15 yards. Jordan Noyes drills it anyway. Boise State led 30-10 in the fourth quarter, scoring a touchdown with only 6:12 left Just stunning. pic.twitter.com/l0Lsd34kqT — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 15, 2023

It’s always fun to hear how the local radio broadcast sounded in these moments.

Here’s Colorado State radio play-by-play Brian Roth with the call on the Varsity app (via Timothy Burke; @bubbaprog):

And here's the hail mary call: pic.twitter.com/xqLbxY6Ysc — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 15, 2023

“Should be the final play of the game. Shotgun snap. Fowler-Nicolosi steps up. Throws deep in the end zone. Here’s the jump ball…Knocked down…OH! IT’S CAUGHT! HOLTER! HE WAS ON THE GROUND! YES SIR! DALLIN HOLKER, THE SHOESTRING CATCH…AND WE’RE TIED AT 30 APIECE WITH NO TIME ON THE CLOCK!!” “Jordan Noyes, to win it for Colorado State. Snap is good. Kick is up, on its way…YES SIR! THE STREAK IS OVER! COLORADO STATE HAS DEFEATED BOISE STATE ON A WILD SATURDAY NIGHT IN FORT COLLINS. THE FINAL 31-30. IT’S A RAM WINNEERRUUHHHH.”

With the victory, Jay Norvell’s Colorado State squad improved to 3-3 on the season. The Rams last won a bowl game in the 2013 college football season. It’s also the program’s first-ever win over Boise State in 13 tries (1-12 all-time). On the other side of things, it’s a rough loss for a Boise State team that had a three-possession lead with just six minutes to play.

