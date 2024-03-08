Apr 22, 2023; Boulder, CO, USA; ESPN broadcaster Chris Fowler during the first half of a Colorado Buffaloes spring game at Folsom Filed. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Fowler, the lead commentator for the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 alongside Kirk Herbstreit, recently offered a sneak peek behind the curtain. In a video posted a few weeks ago, Fowler revealed some unusual calls players might encounter in the game. These include situations you wouldn’t see in a real game, like punting on second down or attempting an incredibly long field goal.

This week, Fowler shared a video on his Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into the once-secret recording booth for the first college football video game in over a decade. The veteran broadcaster acknowledged the massive fan interest generated by his earlier behind-the-scenes tease, which racked up over 2 million views across various platforms.

“Great energy surrounding the game, so I’ll give you a quick update here,” said Fowler. “Two more sessions this week. I recorded the pregame setups for the new 12-team playoff bracket games: the on-campus game, four quarterfinals, and two semifinals. And it was really fun to sit in this little room in March and do a National Championship game setup.

“Of course, gamers are going to experience the new bigger bracket this summer—way before it plays out on the field. And whoever you select in dynasty mode and take to a National Championship—Kennesaw State, Troy State, anybody—yes, to answer your questions, you will get a customized National Championship shoutout.”

Fowler revealed that if you pick Deion Sanders (Coach Prime) and his Colorado Buffaloes and win the National Championship in the game, you might get an extra special shoutout.

“Speaking of longshots, I recorded today this: your defense forces and recovers a fumble in the endzone to win the game on the final play,” Fowler said. “It was a crazy high-energy call, but, yes, that was in the game.”

According to Fowler, over 10,000 players have signed on to be featured in the game, securing an NIL commitment of more than $6 million from EA Sports. For now, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has opted out of being featured in the game. However, there’s good news for fans hoping to see more players join the game. A second window in the spring allows for additional athletes, like Manning, to opt in and participate.

“I’ll keep the updates from this little room coming,” added Fowler.

[Chris Fowler on Instagram]