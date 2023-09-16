Photo Credit: SEC Network

One of the most thrilling endings in the college football season thus far this season took place on Saturday, where Missouri Tigers kicker Harrison Mevis made a 61-yard field goal as time expired to beat the No. 15 ranked Kansas State Wildcats. And ESPN college football analyst Booger McFarland offered a strange bit of advice to Mevis after making the kick.

Obviously, Mevis will be the talk of the town in Columbia, Missouri after winning the game for his team. Fans even began to storm the field shortly after he made the kick to celebrate the upset win.

#Mizzou walks it off with 61-yard Harrison Mevis field goal, the second longest in Mizzou history. pic.twitter.com/aJwoshAZ3R — Adam Ryerson (@AdamRyerson_) September 16, 2023

With all this increased attention now in Mevis’s direction, McFarland offered the senior kicker some valuable, and honestly pretty hilarious advice while commentating over the replay of the kick.

“He’s gonna have the night of his life,” said McFarland. “Keep your clothes on tonight, young man!”

"Keep your clothes on tonight, young man!"- Booger McFarland on Mizzou kicker Harrison Mevis pic.twitter.com/QTDLSpOhnB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 16, 2023

It’s probably best to leave that comment up for interpretation and imagination… But most fans thought that it was a very bizarre comment to come from McFarland.

Regardless of whether or not Mevis chooses to keep his clothes on, it is obviously a big-time kick from him that moves Missouri to 3-0 on the year. It is also Missouri’s first-ranked win at home since 2013, and the longest kick of the college football season thus far from Mevis on an individual standpoint.

[Awful Announcing on Twitter]