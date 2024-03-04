The Washington State Cougars scored a huge win Saturday night, but it’s what happened afterward that still had the sports world buzzing Sunday.

The No. 19 Cougars scored a huge 77-65 win over Pac-12 rival UCLA, earning their record-tying 14th conference win of the season and leaving them in the hunt for the conference title.

So afterward, someone with the Huskies basketball program or athletic department launched a tweet that left everyone either puzzled, laughing, angry, or some combination of the three.

The tweet really does hit on several different levels. First, there’s the obvious reference to a spam porn account on X/Twitter, with a picture that appears to show a certain 104-year-old nun who is a famous Loyola-Chicago fan (and of course, older women who chase younger men are known as cougars, too).

Then, the WSU account tagged the Big Ten Conference in the tweet. UCLA is leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten (the Cougars also knocked off fellow Pac-12-to-Big-Ten defector USC earlier in the week).

Many sports fans assumed the tweet would be deleted after sparking some controversy, but it’s still live a day later.

As noted, fans had a huge range of reactions.

I was rooting for you before this, Washington State. I'm not a Loyola fan, but come on. Have some damn shame. This post looks like it was made by a 16 year old intern who spends 20 hours a day on social media. Grow up. https://t.co/03Rv9DGZPN — WE SIGNED CODY BELLINGER (@bedsy_muse) March 3, 2024

I laughed . Well done — Bryce Foteff (@B_Foteff1) March 3, 2024

I can’t believe they got approved to post this one😭 https://t.co/aGpEztt9CT — DBook’s Groin (@worksataceguy) March 3, 2024

I didn’t know I needed a folder for most unhinged college sports tweets, but this is Mount Rushmore. https://t.co/NSollqgr7W — Al Forno (@FornBredFornFed) March 3, 2024

There’s levels to petty and there’s tagging the Big Ten after you beat a soon to be former Pac-12 member https://t.co/uUWYQYM1g9 pic.twitter.com/JOdZiILWNE — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) March 3, 2024

That’s it. Shut it down. Washington State basketball has the best post of 2024. This is crazy. What a send. How can you not love college basketball? https://t.co/lfSnnd8d4T — Owen (@Alakazam_428) March 3, 2024

There is absolutely no way this is real — Luke Stevens (@Luker0517) March 3, 2024

[Washington State Men’s Basketball; Photo Credit: Washington State Men’s Basketball]