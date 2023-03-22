Is another former college basketball coach bound for the broadcast desk? According to a report that surfaced on Tuesday evening, that might be the case indeed. Mike Brey, the now former Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach, was rumored to be the leading candidate for the open USF Bulls job. However, according to the news delivered now, he is instead pivoting towards the broadcast desk.

ESPN reporter Pete Thamel reported the intriguing piece of news.

“Notre Dame coach Mike Brey tells ESPN he interviewed for USF, but was not offered the job. He said he’s going to take some time off and pursue television,” Thamel tweeted.

If Brey does find a seat behind a desk somewhere, it won’t be the first time he’s done so. Brey appeared as a guest studio analyst for the 2019 NCAA Tournament, pitching in for coverage during the Sweet 16 with the Atlanta studio team that year on TBS and CBS.

Coaches often find themselves a spot on broadcast teams. Recently, Jay Wright has cozied up to his role with CBS. The network hired the 2-time National Champion coach before this past season and he’s worked on color commentary during games and in the New York studio. All told Wright’s done a pretty great job and it doesn’t seem like he wants to leave the desk, either.

Brey sports a unique and tangible personality that’s made him a favorite among college basketball fans and reporters, alike. A venture into broadcasting feels tailor-made for the winningest coach in Notre Dame men’s basketball history. By his own timeline, we likely won’t revisit this for a few more months though. So, we wait, but the network that hires Mike Brey will likely be better off for it.

