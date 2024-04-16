New Kentucky head coach Mark Pope makes a grand introductory entrance.

The last time the University of Kentucky hired a basketball coach, there wasn’t this much pomp and circumstance. The introduction of John Calipari to the Commonwealth in 2009 was attended by media members, boosters, and school officials at the team’s practice facility. Fairly low-key. Fairly routine.

Sunday’s welcoming of Mark Pope was anything but.

In an event never seen before for a new Kentucky coach—and perhaps never for any college coach—a crowd of nearly 20,000 filled Rupp Arena. Pope roared in on a bus packed with his teammates from Kentucky’s 1996 national championship team. This was the ultimate pep rally at a place where basketball just means more.

We caught up with longtime LEX 18 sports anchor Keith Farmer to chat about the unique atmosphere and expectations for Pope.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Awful Announcing: What was Sunday like?

Keith Farmer: “I expected the lower bowl to be half full. Maybe a few sprinkled up top and in the end zone. I felt like they were getting ready to have the team run out for a game. It was packed. They opened up the seating behind the curtain so you really couldn’t even see from where you were sitting there. Most people just had to watch the big screen. It was wild. It was electric. It was pretty amazing.”

How many details did you get in advance about Pope’s entrance?

“None. We walked out and we saw a motorcycle and we thought, ‘Oh, he’s going to come out on a motorcycle.’ We had no clue he was coming on a bus, which was great considering that’s kind of the last way people remember him coming in ’96 celebrating the championship. So, it was very fitting. Once you saw the bus, I think everybody thought, ‘Oh, he’s going to have the ’96 team with him.’ I didn’t expect to see Goose Givens, Winston Bennett, Rex Chapman, and Darius Miller. And then all of a sudden, Pope gets off with the trophy.”

MARK POPE EVERYONE. What a welcome home #BBN pic.twitter.com/1fgDgfIt9x — Kinsey Lee (@kinseyleetv) April 14, 2024

Have you ever seen anything like this?

“I don’t know if anybody’s seen anything like that in terms of introducing a new coach. We’re talking about a packed Rupp Arena on a Sunday. They gave some people a few day’s notice. But I’m pretty sure they turned some people away as well. I kept telling everybody: I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s probably one of the coolest things I’ve covered down to the Ryder Cup and the Little League World Series. That’s something that will stick with me forever.”

Did you see anything unusual or funny?

“There was a guy decked out in full Pope gear. You’ve probably seen him all over social media. He was one of the ones that got stuck behind the curtain. So, he had somewhat of a bad seat. Others were wearing Pope hats that were in blue. It’s funny because (Mark Pope) is not Catholic.”

Excited is an understatement pic.twitter.com/BDUZe02x8d — 1st Pope of the UK Basketball Program (@KentuckyPope) April 15, 2024

How many people were disappointed that Kentucky didn’t hire a big name?

“When that news broke, there was so much that I saw on Twitter, backlash kind of comments (about) him or (athletic director) Mitch Barnhart. But then, they packed Rupp Arena. I know people who said ‘I’m not gonna wear UK gear anymore.’ Then they heard from (Pope), and everybody is backing him. I think there was some disappointment at first. But I think that’s social media, the Twitter/X crowd that just is negative all the time.”

Based on your reporting, how close were the other candidates to taking the job?

“From everything I’ve heard, not at all. Maybe Scott Drew wanted it, but I’m not sure that his family did and then he sided with them. I’m not sure Dan Hurley was really an option. Maybe they made a pitch to him. I don’t know how far Billy Donovan got. They were going to have to wait until Wednesday (for the Chicago Bulls’ play-in tournament game). And then if they were to win, (the Bulls) would continue playing. So, there was just going to be a harder chance at landing him”

Pope won the press conference. What does he need to do to win games?

“He won games this year against Kansas and Iowa State in (BYU’s) first year in the Big 12. And that Kansas game was at Kansas. So he’s won games before, but to do it here, it’s all about putting together the right staff and putting together the right players that fit his system. You may have heard him say that they were the No.2 shooting 3-point team. That’s not good enough at Kentucky. They’ve got to be number one next year. So he’s looking for a certain style of player that’s going to fit his system. Make people guard you all across the court. And they usually take threes, one through five.”

Kentucky Blue (Mark Pope's Version)@taylorswift13, what are you doing next basketball season?🤔👀 pic.twitter.com/PTqsR9bGNe — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) April 16, 2024

How long will the honeymoon period last?

“I think you’ve got to give him this first year. There’s going to be some good losses and probably some bad losses. I think the honeymoon can last for a couple of years if he comes away with the right wins and some big wins and shows that the program is advancing.”

Pope, a Taylor Swift fan, wished this event was on Saturday, April 13?

“He said. ‘Yeah. We wanted to do that. Me and the family are Swifties.’ I guess that’s her lucky number (No.13). His favorite thing is his daughters getting into the concert and watching Taylor Swift, and he’s watching them. That was one of the neat little tidbits I took from talking to him. I think it’s totally his daughter’s. They’re right in that age range where all the ladies love Taylor Swift, love going to her concerts, and sharing bracelets. He’s a good girl dad.”