Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall (24) pose for a photo after the Big Ten Tournament championship game at the Target Center on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Minneapolis, Minn.

An upcoming ESPN+ series has been embedded with women’s college basketball stars Caitlin Clark, Kamilla Cardoso, and Kiki Rice this season.

Full Court Press premieres on ABC, with the first two episodes airing at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 and the final two airing at 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, May 12. All can also be streamed on ESPN+.

ESPN’s release notes that its cameras have been following Clark, Cardosa, and Rice all season. Full Court Press will chronicle their seasons, through April’s WNBA Draft.

As sports fans get ready for the madness of March, ESPN today announced the upcoming debut of Full Court Press – a new ESPN+ Original Series that chronicles the ongoing journeys of senior Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, senior South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso and sophomore UCLA guard Kiki Rice. From Iowa’s historic preseason game that broke attendance records all the way through the WNBA draft in April, the series uses unparalleled access, exclusive interviews, and unique game footage, to transport audiences into the lives of these exceptional athletes. Full Court Press follows them as they steer their celebrated programs towards a national championship, all while navigating the pressures that come with representing the game during a pivotal era in women’s basketball. Full Court Press has been embedded with these three players throughout this record-breaking season, capturing key moments such as Kamilla Cardoso’s game-winning three-pointer to send South Carolina to the SEC Championship; documenting Kiki Rice’s experiences as the first college athlete, male or female, to have an NIL deal with Jordan brand; and filming the lead up to Caitlin Clark passing Kelsey Plum as the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball and passing Pete Maravich as the all-time leading scorer in the history of NCAA collegiate basketball in her final year at Iowa. The show will take audiences from Paris to Brazil, from sold out arenas in Baton Rouge to Iowa City for the biggest matchups, all to give fans a window into this unique moment in the history of the sport.

Full Court Press is directed by Kristen Lappas, who also directed Giannis: The Marvelous Journey for Prime Video and the multi-part 30 For 30 film Dream On for ESPN. It’s a project from production companies Omaha Productions and Words & Pictures.

Behind-the-scenes series are always fun, and one covering just three players (who had standout years for various reasons) throughout a full season has some solid potential.

