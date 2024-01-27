South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley calls into “The Paul Finebaum Show” on Friday.

Paul Finebaum is used to having callers on his The Paul Finebaum Show call out coaches, but we rarely see coaches call out the callers. Finebaum tried to talk “Dwayne in New Orleans,” who was in attendance for Thursday’s South Carolina-LSU game to guarantee a victory for his Tigers. Still, Dwayne was confident in the defending women’s basketball national champions stealing a game at home against the top-ranked team in the country.

Despite Dwayne’s confidence and LSU taking a 41-36 into the break, Gamecocks head coach Dwan Staley and Co. got the last laugh. South Carolina left Baton Rouge with a 76-70 win, as Staley’s squad improved to 18-0 (6-0 in conference play). And after the win, Staley was on Finebaum’s show, discussing her team’s best win of the season.

Staley, who has never been afraid to voice her opinions, especially on the topic of women’s basketball TV rights, made sure that her appearance on The Finebaum Show concluded with a shoutout to Dwayne.

Poor Dwayne in New Orleans guaranteed an LSU victory, and now he's getting called out by @dawnstaley on the @finebaum show. pic.twitter.com/3my0oPuIFg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 27, 2024

“I heard you had some callers last week talking about us,” Staley told Finebaum. “Let the floodgates open.

Finebaum said he tried to talk the caller off that ledge, but it was to no avail.

“Hey Paul, tell Dwayne I said hi; I think his name was Dwayne, quipped Staley.

“Wow. Dwan Staley calling out Dwayne from New Orleans,” added Finebaum. “Talked a big game, went to the game, he called us on his way, and he just got smacked down by the best in the business.”

John, another loyal listener from Louisville, voiced his worry about Dwayne’s emotional state after the tough loss.

Understanding John’s concern, Finebaum assured him that Dwayne wouldn’t need any emotional band-aids after South Carolina and Staley’s decisive win. He humorously remarked that the metaphorical wounds inflicted were “deeper than just the heart” but would hold off on dissecting the loss further until Dwayne himself could chime in.

“The headline of the show already is ‘Watch your mouth.’ Some of you might have just put it on, but Dawn Staley just stuffed a basketball down Dwayne’s throat,” Finebaum said. “Dwayne’s the know-it-all from New Orleans who just got side-swiped.”

