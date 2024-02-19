An Awful Announcing rendering of ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and his alma mater, St. Bonaventure University.

More than just an NBA insider, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is taking a big shot at college basketball.

A longtime vocal supporter of his alma mater, St. Bonaventure University, Woj is now backing his words with action.

The class of 1991 graduate is putting his money where his heart is. He and his wife Amy (also a ’92 alum) are pledging $50,000 to the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball NIL collective, Team Unfurl. This move highlights the growing connection between media figures and NIL deals, and Wojnarowski’s generosity doesn’t stop there. He and his wife are also offering to match donations of up to $50,000 for any new sponsorships secured by the collective through the end of the season.

“We’re going to match another $50,000 if you’ll subscribe, if you’ll give,” Wojnarowski said in a video posted on social media Sunday. “We have a chance here to raise $150,000 before the end of this basketball season. St. Bonaventure, once again, one of the elite mid-major programs in this country. And we have a chance to keep coach [Mark] Schmidt and this team and university competitive with anybody in the country.

“And our opportunity to continue to win Atlantic 10 basketball championships depends on your support with our collective.”

Welcome to The Woj Challenge! Adrian (‘91) & Amy (‘92) Wojnarowski are committing $50,000 to our St. Bonaventure men’s basketball NIL collective — and have offered to match up to another $50K on all new sponsorships through the end of the season.

Citing industry sources, On3 suggests top college basketball NIL collectives might be shelling out between $2 and $4 million annually for athlete compensation. While Team Unfurl is unlikely to fit that billing as a mid-major program, it’s obvious that any form of NIL compensation is imperative for roster retention in this era of collegiate athletics.

The Bonnies are charging towards the end of their regular season, sitting at a strong 16-9 record and holding their own in the A-10 at 7-6. While ranked 70th in the NCAA’s NET rankings, they’re just ahead of conference rival VCU. Meanwhile, conference leader Dayton boasts a significantly higher ranking, currently sitting at 19th nationally.

So, perhaps donations like Woj’s can help the Bonnies close that gap.

