NFL fans in the Columbia, South Carolina, area suffered the ultimate Super Bowl Sunday bummer — they lost their CBS feed before the game.

Many fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) in a state of panic starting roughly 45 minutes before the game, as they discovered the issue.

Fans blamed Spectrum, but the cable provider’s customer service app reported it was an issue with local CBS affiliate WLTX.

However, WLTX’s X/Twitter feed did not mention any outage. Awful Announcing called the station for more information, but there was no answer.

The feed returned for some customers about 20 minutes before kickoff, after being totally out for roughly half an hour. Other customers continued to report an outage.

Just like the #49ers comeback against the Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII, the #SuperBowl is back on WLTX on Spectrum TV. https://t.co/FsTWiZFfjl — Charles Bloom (@CharlesBloomSC) February 11, 2024

Many fans whose service returned complained of issues with picture and/or sound quality.

I don’t know what your doing @spectrum #southcarolina but the signal started out bad the.n went to family feud now in and out of the anthem now back to family feud wtf @SuperBowl — Teresa (no H) Arroyo (@IPandREalTee416) February 11, 2024

Fans were obviously not happy with the inconvenience.

What CBS on Spectrum in South Carolina looks like 10 mins before Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/qOKS4bivNi — Mike Dojc (@MikeDojc) February 11, 2024

Spectrum TV outage? Not every channel—JUST THE SUPER BOWL! Unbelievable! No second chance here. No Super Bowl = No Spectrum subscription! Consider us former customers. #explainthis #SuperBowl #SpectrumFail #CancelSpectrum — Mark Bordeaux (@MarkBordeaux) February 11, 2024

How is @Ask_Spectrum terrible for the Super Bowl? — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) February 11, 2024

Super Bowl Sunday and a @GetSpectrum outage just occurred. Automated system

says it’ll be resolved by 10pm. Mom is having a cow.

Spectrum, it’s not nice to make

89 year olds with weak hearts have cows on Super Bowl Sunday. Gonna be a long evening. — Jenna (@Jenna___W) February 11, 2024

It sounds like some viewers decided to download Paramount+ to watch the game inside, but that may or may not have worked out better.

[Charles Bloom; Photo Credit: Mike Dojc via X/Twitter]