The Las Vegas Sphere lit up with the Super Bowl LVIII and CBS logos.

One of the interesting things around the Super Bowl is what the broadcasting network does in terms of other on-location programming from the host city. This is usually pretty substantial, and CBS is definitely living up to that ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Feb. 11. The network announced their on-location programming plans Monday, and they’re extensive, featuring a variety of broadcasts from Feb. 5-11:

Here are the CBS Sports plans in particular, from that release:

THE NFL TODAY – CBS Sports’ iconic pregame show with host James Brown and analysts Phil Simms , Bill Cowher , Nate Burleson , Boomer Esiason , JJ Watt , and lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones will count down to kick-off of Super Bowl LVIII with detailed game analysis, features and interviews, with the spectacular fountains serving as the backdrop.

– CBS Sports’ iconic pregame show with host and analysts , , , , , and lead NFL insider will count down to kick-off of Super Bowl LVIII with detailed game analysis, features and interviews, with the spectacular fountains serving as the backdrop. SUPER BOWL LIVE – Host Adam Zucker will be joined by a rotating cast of analysts including Matt Ryan, Charles Davis , Kyle Long , Amy Trask , Trent Green , Kevin Carter and Jonathan Jones each night, offering news and analysis. Reporters Aditi Kinkhabwala , AJ Ross and Tiffany Blackmon will also contribute to SUPER BOWL LIVE and additional CBS Sports shows.

– Host will be joined by a rotating cast of analysts including , , , , and each night, offering news and analysis. Reporters , and will also contribute to SUPER BOWL LIVE and additional CBS Sports shows. CBS SPORTS HQ – CBS Sports’ free, 24/7 streaming sports news network will provide coverage all week, including more than 40 hours of programming, culminating with an extended Super Bowl LVIII post-game show. Notable daily programming that week includes the PICK SIX podcast and SportsLine’s best bets shows, as well as CBS SPORTS HQ SPOTLIGHT.

– CBS Sports’ free, 24/7 streaming sports news network will provide coverage all week, including more than 40 hours of programming, culminating with an extended Super Bowl LVIII post-game show. Notable daily programming that week includes the PICK SIX podcast and SportsLine’s best bets shows, as well as CBS SPORTS HQ SPOTLIGHT. NFL MONDAY QB – Adam Schein , along with Matt Ryan , Trent Green and Jonathan Jones , will break down all of the quarterback action heading into Super Bowl LVIII.

– , along with , and , will break down all of the quarterback action heading into Super Bowl LVIII. THAT OTHER PREGAME SHOW – Host Adam Schein , analysts Amy Trask , Kyle Long , Brock Vereen and Jonathan Jones will offer opinions, analysis, predictions and interviews, with appearances by analysts from THE NFL TODAY.

– Host , analysts , , and will offer opinions, analysis, predictions and interviews, with appearances by analysts from THE NFL TODAY. WE NEED TO TALK – CBS Sports’ all-women sports show will air a special episode, hosted by AJ Ross , Aditi Kinkhabwala , Andrea Kremer and Amy Trask .

– CBS Sports’ all-women sports show will air a special episode, hosted by , , and . THE JIM ROME SHOW – The afternoon radio show, hosted by Jim Rome , is live Monday through Friday and simulcast on CBS Sports Network. Rome offers compelling commentary on the day’s hottest topics, along with high-profile guests and signature callers weighing in on the day’s biggest sports news.

– The afternoon radio show, hosted by , is live Monday through Friday and simulcast on CBS Sports Network. Rome offers compelling commentary on the day’s hottest topics, along with high-profile guests and signature callers weighing in on the day’s biggest sports news. TIME TO SCHEIN – Adam Schein hosts the hour-long weekday talk show, covering the world of sports with interviews and commentary.

There are plenty of notable things there. That includes an extensive on-site presence for free advertising-supported streaming television (FAST) channel CBS Sports HQ (a key part of the company’s sports strategy). It’s also notable to see the nightly Super Bowl Live, and on-site presences for We Need To Talk, That Other Pregame Show, and more.

And this is just the CBS Sports presence. On the CBS News side, CBS Mornings (which features Burleson as a co-host alongside Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil) will be live from Vegas Thursday and Friday, while Dana Jacobson will be on-site for CBS Saturday Morning and Norah O’Donnell will be there for CBS Evening News. On the entertainment side, The Talk will be live from Vegas all week, as will CBS Media Ventures shows The Drew Barrymore Show, Inside Edition, and Entertainment Tonight. And CBS-owned stations and affiliates covering Super Bowl LVIII will broadcast from the Bellagio during their local newscasts. So the Eye Network will have a tremendous amount of people on the ground for this week.

