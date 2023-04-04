CBSCollege BasketballBy Matt Clapp on

The Connecticut Huskies beat the San Diego State Aztecs 76-59 in the men’s basketball National Championship Game on Monday night in Houston.

And the conclusion of the NCAA Tournament means the arrival of the latest edition of “One Shining Moment” from CBS.

The three-minute montage of some of the most memorable moments from a wild 2023 tournament, combined with the voice of Luther Vandross, makes for a beautiful thing.

Check it out:

[CBS]

