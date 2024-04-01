Allie LaForce helped tee up the perfect ad read on Saturday night. Credit: TBS

Sometimes, the perfect ad read emerges, and it’s not just about the lead on the paper either. You need elements from the outside. The right ingredients were in the mix on Saturday night at the Elite Eight.

Brian Anderson and Jim Jackson called the action between the Clemson Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Veteran reporter Allie LaForce, in her 12th year working the NCAA Tournament, did the work on the sidelines for the game.

Just as you might expect, the 2024 Masters received promo time during the game in the form of an ad read. One of CBS’ crown jewels, The Masters is an integral piece of the network’s puzzle annually.

Anderson began the ad read while the Clemson-Alabama game was at a stoppage. While Anderson read it, the camera panned to LaForce, sitting at the media table. Fittingly, LaForce appeared on screen rocking – you guessed it – a green jacket!

BA cheekily noted that he felt this was done on purpose while he was reading on-air.

Allie LaForce getting ready for the Masters. ⛳️🏀😂 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/dL97VGylXH — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 31, 2024

“I know what Jim Cornell, our director, is doing here,” Anderson said amid laughter from him and Jackson. LaForce posed with the jacket and mimed a golf swing, as she was clearly in on the bit as well.

It’s not too often that the stars align quite like this. This was a pretty hilarious moment on the broadcast, and a job well done to all involved, especially LaForce, for not taking themselves too seriously. Especially since Anderson closed by saying, “You know, you’re not supposed to take that away from Augusta National.”

