While three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year JJ Watt never made it to the Super Bowl as a player, the CBS Sports analyst became the talk of social media during CBS’s Super Bowl LVIII pregame and halftime presentations.

Watt debuted a new hairstyle on Sunday, going with a very spiky and frosted look as if he just stepped out of a time machine from the year 2002.

Perhaps Watt knew that Usher’s halftime show performance would bring everyone back to the early 2000s and wanted to feel like a part of the nostalgic fun.

To Watt’s credit, he joined in on the fun shortly after halftime.

“You ever switch up your hair and wonder if anyone will notice?” he asked on X. “They notice.”

Three-time All-Pro Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari got in on the fun as well, saying Watt’s hair looked like “he was electrocuted getting out of bed.”

Some also pointed out Watt’s resemblance to early 2000s pop star Ryan Cabrera or Jason Bateman’s character from “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.”

It’s incredibly bold of Watt to change his hair when more people will see him on TV than at any other point in his life. We should all aspire to have that sort of self-confidence, even if the reaction was not what he was hoping for.

