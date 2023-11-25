Nov 23, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) eat turkey legs after the Cowboys victory over the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The CBS broadcast of the Thanksgiving Day game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders can only be seen as a huge success.

CBS released their viewership numbers for the game on Friday, which show that even though the game wasn’t exactly a competitive one, fans at home were eager to tune in.

According to the press release of the numbers by CBS, 41.439 million viewers tuned into the Cowboys’ lopsided victory, with viewership numbers peaking as high as 44.265 million.

This makes the game the third-most watched regular season game in NFL history, and the most-watched program on any network since Super Bowl LVII last season between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL ON CBS delivers massive audience with 41.438 million viewers for the Cowboys' win over the Commanders on Thanksgiving. Most-watched program on any network since Super Bowl LVII and the third-most watched NFL regular season game ever. pic.twitter.com/lRY69ViGfV — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) November 24, 2023

This is slightly down from the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game last season against the New York Giants. That game had 42.1 million viewers tune into the game.

The previous most-watched game this season came this past Monday in a Monday Night Football on ESPN between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles with 29.02 million viewers.

Thanksgiving Day is typically far and away the most-watched NFL slate of games in the regular season each and every year. And that trend obviously continued in a huge way.

It is also a reminder that the Cowboys are America’s team, whether you love them or you love to hate them…

[CBS Sports PR on Twitter]