The 2023 NCAA Tournament men’s basketball field of 68 was revealed Sunday on CBS. The West Region features the TCU Horned Frogs as a No. 6 seed, and they’ll take on the winner of the Arizona State-Nevada First Four game on Friday in Denver.

That’s the TCU Horned Frogs. TCU. Horned. Frogs.

CBS college basketball analyst Clark Kellogg did not get that memo.

When breaking down the West Region on the March Madness Selection Show, Kellogg said, “Keep an eye on those Texas Froghorns. They are a terrific team. Mike Miles is outstanding in the backcourt. Remember, they blew Kansas out in Lawrence earlier in the season. This is a very scary team seeded No. 6.”

Here's Clark Kellogg referring to the TCU Horned Frogs as the "Texas Froghorns" on the NCAA Tournament Selection Show. ?? pic.twitter.com/zIcSlPhoO8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 13, 2023

The what and what? Texas Froghorns? Huh?

The TCU Horned Frogs, as they’re called, held a watch party for the selection show. Fox 4-KDFW (Dallas-Fort Worth) was on hand for the watch the party and got video of the players’ reaction to Kellogg’s flub.

Jeff Kolb of Fox 4 tweeted, “Nobody was more shocked to hear about the ‘Texas Froghorns’ going dancing than the TCU Horned Frogs!”

TCU star Mike Miles Jr. — Kellogg actually got his name right — said, “Who’d he say?!”

Nobody was more shocked to hear about the "Texas Froghorns" going dancing than the TCU Horned Frogs!@MikeMilesJr_: "Who'd he say!?" ?@FOX4 @TCUBasketball #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/g0hL7zT5dV — Jeff Kolb (@JeffKolbFOX4) March 13, 2023

Good luck to the *TCU Horned Frogs* in the NCAA Tournament.

[Jeff Kolb of Fox 4 on Twitter; Fox 4 Sports]