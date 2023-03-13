TCU Horned Frogs watch Clark Kellogg refer to them as the Texas Froghorns on the NCAA Tournament selection show.
CBSCollege BasketballBy Matt Clapp on

The 2023 NCAA Tournament men’s basketball field of 68 was revealed Sunday on CBS. The West Region features the TCU Horned Frogs as a No. 6 seed, and they’ll take on the winner of the Arizona State-Nevada First Four game on Friday in Denver.

That’s the TCU Horned Frogs. TCU. Horned. Frogs.

CBS college basketball analyst Clark Kellogg did not get that memo.

When breaking down the West Region on the March Madness Selection Show, Kellogg said, “Keep an eye on those Texas Froghorns. They are a terrific team. Mike Miles is outstanding in the backcourt. Remember, they blew Kansas out in Lawrence earlier in the season. This is a very scary team seeded No. 6.”

The what and what? Texas Froghorns? Huh?

The TCU Horned Frogs, as they’re called, held a watch party for the selection show. Fox 4-KDFW (Dallas-Fort Worth) was on hand for the watch the party and got video of the players’ reaction to Kellogg’s flub.

Jeff Kolb of Fox 4 tweeted, “Nobody was more shocked to hear about the ‘Texas Froghorns’ going dancing than the TCU Horned Frogs!”

TCU star Mike Miles Jr. — Kellogg actually got his name right — said, “Who’d he say?!”

Good luck to the *TCU Horned Frogs* in the NCAA Tournament.

[Jeff Kolb of Fox 4 on Twitter; Fox 4 Sports]

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor at The Comeback. He attended Colorado State University, wishes he was Saved by the Bell's Zack Morris, and idolizes Larry David. And loves pizza and dogs because obviously.

He can be followed on Twitter at @Matt2Clapp (also @TheBlogfines for Cubs/MLB tweets and @DaBearNecess for Bears/NFL tweets), and can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp