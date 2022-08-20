A new nationwide licensing agreement between the free HBCU Go streaming service and CBS stations will bring coverage of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) football games to the televisions of most Americans through the 2022-2023 college football season.

HBCU Go, which was launched in 2012 and acquired by Allen Media Group in 2021, features sports coverage of HBCUs. The free app recently signed a deal with Southwestern Athletic Conference and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference for cable, linear, streaming, broadcast, VOD and PPV rights for premier NCAA Division 2 HBCU conference sporting events.

As part of the new deal with CBS stations, HBCU Go will now be carried on CBS duopoly stations in the New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, Tampa, Detroit, Miami and Pittsburgh, according to Variety. The deal will put HBCU Go in 60% of U.S. television households and 70% African-American households.

“We are honored to work with our partners at Allen Media Group to bring live broadcasts of HBCU football games to our audiences in 12 major markets,” said Wendy McMahon, President and Co-Head, CBS News and Stations. “As a Louisiana native and football fan, I am personally and professionally proud to play a role in having our stations shine a light on Historically Black Colleges and Universities and the student athletes who are living out their dreams both on the field and in the classroom.”

HBCU Go will begin its coverage of the 2022 college football season on Sept. 3 with a preseason show featuring “the nation’s top gridiron NFL and Black College Hall of Famers and HBCU alums.”. The regular-season TV schedule is set to begin the following week with Florida A&M hosting Albany State.

[Variety]