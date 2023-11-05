Alabama announcer jinx, screengrab via CBS.

One thing that level-headed people of all walks of life should be able to agree on is that there’s no such thing as an announcer jinx. The belief that someone sitting in a broadcast booth high above the stadium can have any effect on the game action itself is absurd, as sensible as some fan’s lucky seat or not washing a certain article of clothing during a winning streak. It’s just not possible.

Except when it comes to kickers, of course.

As Alabama was playing LSU on Saturday night, play by play man Brad Nessler was waxing poetically about Crimson Tide kicker Will Reichard, who had been perfect on the season and not missed a field goal in over a calendar year since last October against Tennessee.

Unfortunately, Nessler couldn’t even finish listing off Reichard’s accolades when his 47 yard field goal attempt was shanked wide right.

"Will Reichard out to attempt to a field goal. He hasn't missed a field goal or extra point all this year…Oh, boy. No good. Sorry, Will." Brad Nessler's announcer jinx worked with stunning efficiency here. pic.twitter.com/U0xKPbel71 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 5, 2023

Nessler’s deadpan delivery realizing what he had done was perfectly delivered.

“No good. Sorry, Will.”

Unfortunately for Reichard, he actually missed both of his field goal attempts against the Tigers. That announcer jinx from Nessler must have been extra powerful. But thankfully for him and the Crimson Tide, Alabama pulled away in the second half for a 42-28 victory over their SEC rivals.

[Awful Announcing on Twitter]