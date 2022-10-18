The highly-anticipated Bills-Chiefs clash in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season brought another huge audience to CBS.

The entire country got Buffalo-Kansas City in the late window, and 25.407 million viewers tuned in. That’s up from both last week (Cowboys-Rams on Fox, 24.250 million) and last year (Cowboys-Patriots on CBS, 23.22 million). It’s also the third-largest NFL audience of the season, behind just Cowboys-Bengals in Week 2 on CBS (27.39 million) and Packers-Bucs in Week 3 on Fox (26.40 million).

In the early window on CBS, 13.454 million tuned in (Ravens-Giants, etc), up from last week on Fox (12.766 million, Falcons-Bucs etc) and last year on CBS (12.41 million, Chiefs-Washington, Chargers-Ravens, etc).

Fox’s singleheader averaged 16.365 million (Jets-Packers and five other games), up from both last week on CBS (14.696 million, Steelers-Bills and five other games) and last year on Fox (15.806 million, Packers-Bears, etc).

Amazon drew 8.785 million for Thursday Night Football’s Commanders-Bears matchup, down from last week (9.699 million, Colts-Broncos) and last year (14.42 million for Bucs-Eagles on Fox and NFL Network).

The Cowboys-Eagles matchup on Sunday Night Football averaged 20.793 million viewers on NBC (22.3 million when including Peacock and other platforms), up from last week (15.878, Bengals-Ravens) and last year (16.28 million, Seahawks-Steelers).

Finally, ESPN’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Chargers and Broncos averaged 12.050 million viewers, down from last week (15.787 million, Raiders-Chiefs) and last year (12.53 million, Bills-Titans).

