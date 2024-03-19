“This is Troy’s brother Alex. Troy sadly passed away while surrounded by family last night,” he wrote. “On behalf of Troy, his wife Brennah, and the Hermo family I’d like to thank everyone for supporting, donating, and cheering on Troy through his battle with cancer. He loved all of you.”

This is Troy's brother Alex. Troy sadly passed away while surrounded by family last night. On behalf of Troy, his wife Brennah, and the Hermo family I'd like to thank everyone for supporting, donating, and cheering on Troy through his battle with cancer. He loved all of you. — Troy Hermo (@TroyHermo) March 18, 2024

Retweeting Alex’s post, the B/R Betting account expressed its condolences and paid tribute to Troy.

“Troy represented the best of humanity. A great man who worked tirelessly to bring joy and help others even while dealing with the most difficult of circumstances,” the account posted. “He was the ultimate fighter. The ultimate inspiration. And everyone who crossed paths with Troy is a better person for it. Thank you Troy for everything you brought to this world. Your legacy and what you taught us all will stand forever. Rest in peace, Troy.”

Troy represented the best of humanity. A great man who worked tirelessly to bring joy and help others even while dealing with the most difficult of circumstances. He was the ultimate fighter. The ultimate inspiration. And everyone who crossed paths with Troy is a better person… https://t.co/Zr6rmpIVAG pic.twitter.com/wZ5UJFUk58 — br_betting (@br_betting) March 18, 2024

According to a GoFundMe page that had been set up to support Troy’s battle, he was first diagnosed with stage 4 Adrenal Cancer in 2018, when he was 24-years-old. Dating back to last year, he had been traveling from Las Vegas to Houston on a biweekly basis to undergo treatment at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Over the course of his battle, many in the online sports betting community expressed support for Hermo, using the hashtag #HermoStrong. He became famous for his daily posts warning his cancer — and the sportsbooks — that he woke up, and was posting betting sheets featuring his daily picks as recently as Sunday morning.

“Feel pretty proud of myself still producing content with how weak I am,” he wrote last week. “Brother has helped big time too.”

[Bleacher Report Betting on X]