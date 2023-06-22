Over the past few years, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has made a lucrative career setting up high-profile boxing matches between rather unlikely participants. And if he pulls off his latest dream, it will be his Mona Lisa-esque masterpiece: a cage match between billionaire social media moguls Elon Musk, who owns Twitter, and Mark Zuckerberg, who owns Facebook.

The whole conversation seems to have started after a Tweet from Elon Musk, which is in no way shocking. Musk replied to a tweet about Zuckerberg saying “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

It was obviously a throwaway joke from Musk, but Zuckerberg saw the tweet and shared it to his Instagram story adding the text “Send Me Location.”

This is Zuck’s story on insta right now. Simulation confirmed ✅ ??? pic.twitter.com/Vu0vrihFIV — Penny2x (@imPenny2x) June 22, 2023

When he was informed of Zuckerberg’s story, Musk doubled down, saying “If this is for real, I will do it,” adding two fire emojis, because how could two tech billionaires possibly agree to fight each other in a cage match without emoji use?

That’s when Paul got involved, volunteering to promote the fight which he wants to put on ESPN+.

Elon I will gladly promote your fight against Zuck, we can do it in the PFL on ESPN+ for charity. @elonmusk https://t.co/zFOdNyffjI — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 22, 2023

Obviously, there’s a lot that will have to happen before a couple of billionaires get in a cage and fight each other on a live stream, but somehow it seems like everyone involved is very serious. Musk has made it clear multiple times that he is willing to fight Zuckerberg and The Verge confirmed with Meta spokesperson Iska Saric that Zuckerberg was not joking when he agreed to fight Musk.

So basically, there’s a non-zero chance that two of the richest people in the world end up in a cage fighting each other in front of a live stream for no clear reason.

