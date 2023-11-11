Brian Dameris, screengrab from Bally Sports Southwest

Brian Dameris didn’t hold back with his comments on James Harden. So much so, he dropped the mic once he finished what he had to say.

Prior to the Mavericks’ 144-126 win over the Clippers on Friday night, Dameris had the floor during a segment on Bally Sports Southwest, and he didn’t hesitate to speak directly to James Harden.

“I hope you’re taking notes,” Dameris said. “I’m telling you in advance, ‘You’re welcome,’ for the wisdom I’m about to spew. Because listen, I get on my knees every night and pray for someone to believe in me like Daryl Morey believed in you. You wanted a certain coach, they brought in Mike D’Antoni, you wanted to play a certain style, they played it, you wanted Dwight Howard, they brought him in when you were tired of him. You wanted Chris Paul, they brought him in and got rid of him when you were tired of him. They brought in your old friend Russell Westbrook. You wanted to go to Vegas on off days, they looked the other way. You wanted the team to stay over so you could go out at night, they changed the schedule and it didn’t work. And you know what, you said, ‘I’m going to break up with my wooby, not good enough …”

This stemmed from a lot of storylines surrounding Harden. Ones filled with skipping practices with his former 76ers team, requesting (and being granted) a trade from the team to the Clippers, and making everyone “uncomfortable” in the process.

Now that he’s with the Clippers, he is separated from the team that he previously described as being on a leash.

It didn’t escape Dameris, however.

“You know what? You went there, and you got a partner who got the MVP, [Joel Embiid] won the MVP, and what did you say afterwards? You said, ‘They didn’t hand me the reins. You’re the point guard, you were holding the reins!”

He wasn’t done … Dameris believes history will repeat itself.

“With this team, you’re going to go and point fingers at everybody else, and you’re going to go back home and you’re going to starting swiping right for another team, and there’s not going to be anybody left,” Dameris continued. “Because James, you’re not the beard, you’re not the system, you’re the problem.”

MIC. DROP.

(!!!)

[Bally Sports Southwest]