Feb 28, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the Bally Sports logo and NBA basketballs during warmups before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Indiana Pacers the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

For the second time in three days, Bally Sports suffered technical issues Wednesday that knocked out service to many users across the U.S.

The company confirmed the outage on its BallySportsHelp X/Twitter account.

“Bally Sports is currently experiencing a streaming outage across many of our regions,” the company tweeted. “We know every moment matters. The Bally Sports operations team is working quickly to identify and fix the issue. We will update you when service has been restored.”

Bally Sports is currently experiencing a streaming outage across many of our regions. We know every moment matters. The Bally Sports operations team is working quickly to identify and fix the issue. We will update you when service has been restored. — BallySportsHelp (@ballysportshelp) November 1, 2023

The company sent another tweet about half an hour after the first notification, noting “we’re working diligently to fix it.”

Hey fans, we’re still identifying the streaming issue you are experiencing and we’re working diligently to fix it. We'll continue to update. — BallySportsHelp (@ballysportshelp) November 1, 2023

As with Monday’s outage, cable and satellite users are not being affected by the outage, only those signing into the app and streaming.

On Tuesday, Bally Sports tweeted an apology for the previous day’s outage, saying the issue had been resolved.

“Last night our tech partner experienced an outage that prohibited Bally Sports app & website users from streaming their games,” the tweet read. “We want to assure our viewers the issue is resolved. We know many of you were unable to watch your teams and we truly apologize for the inconvenience.”

Last night our tech partner experienced an outage that prohibited Bally Sports app & website users from streaming their games. We want to assure our viewers the issue is resolved. We know many of you were unable to watch your teams and we truly apologize for the inconvenience. — BallySportsHelp (@ballysportshelp) October 31, 2023

Outages happen, but they’re supposed to be extremely rare, certainly not something that happens every other day. Fans were understandably upset on X/Twitter.

you literally tweeted out yesterday that this was resolved and assured us it wouldn't happen again. ANOTHER masterclass in how not to run a production environment. — Jason Plante ? (@seventhwhite) November 1, 2023

These tech issues couldn’t come at a worse time for Bally Sports. Diamond Sports Group, which operates 19 Bally Sports regional networks, is in bankruptcy. Those networks hold the broadcast rights for around three dozen MLB, NBA and NHL teams.

[Bally Sports]