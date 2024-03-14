Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Apple has agreed to bring director Matthew Hamachek aboard amid the success of his docuseries The Dynasty: New England Patriots .

Deadline reported the news on Wednesday afternoon.

“Apple TV+ is staying in business with one of the men behind its latest sports docuseries,” Deadline posted on X.

“The streamer struck a first-look deal with director Matthew Hamachek,” Deadline wrote. “It is the latest first-look deal for the tech company following similar deals with the likes of David & Jessica Oyelowo, The Morning Show’s Mimi Leder, and Black Bird co-creator Dennis Lehane.”

It also notes that Hamachek directed Tiger, an HBO documentary released several years ago about legendary golfer Tiger Woods.

Hamachek directed this year’s 10-episode The Dynasty about the incredible near 20-year run that the NFL franchise went on. The team, of course, won six Super Bowls, was led by Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, and produced some of the greatest teams in recent history.

For whatever it’s worth, one noteworthy critique of the documentary was its lack of discussion on owner Robert Kraft’s “massage parlor fiasco.” Hamachek told Stephen Rodrick of Variety that was done in a blanket way, as he didn’t tackle anyone’s love lives or relationships in the documentary.

Hamachek’s decision to join Apple is a fascinating one to look at. While Netflix continues its persistent docuseries efforts, along with HBO, and ESPN has its acclaimed 30 for 30 series, this move might suggest more is coming from Apple on that front.

