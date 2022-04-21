AmazonWNBABy Joe Lucia on

Amazon Prime has struck a deal with both the WNBA and the Seattle Storm for exclusive live game broadcasts this season.

Per a release, 17 WNBA games will be available nationally on Prime in 2022, with many of the games taking place on Sundays.

Here’s the full schedule.

  • Sunday, May 8                   Los Angeles Sparks @ Indiana Fever – 3:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, May 11       Seattle Storm @ Phoenix Mercury – 10:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 15                Atlanta Dream @ Indiana Fever – 3:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, May 25       Phoenix Mercury @ Los Angeles Sparks – 10:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 29                Los Angeles Sparks @ Minnesota Lynx – 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 5                  Washington Mystics @ Chicago Sky – 6:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 12                Chicago Sky @ New York Liberty – 2:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 19                Los Angeles Sparks @ Dallas Wings – 4:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 26                Connecticut Sun @ Atlanta Dream – 3:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, June 29       Las Vegas Aces @ Seattle Storm – 10:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 3                    Las Vegas Aces @ Minnesota Lynx – 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 17                  Atlanta Dream @ Phoenix Mercury – 6:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 24                  Connecticut Sun @ Minnesota Lynx – 7:00 p.m.
  • Tuesday, July 26                Commissioner’s Cup Championship – TBD
  • Sunday, July 31                  Seattle Storm @ Washington Mystics – 3:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, August 7              Atlanta Dream @ Minnesota Lynx – 7:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, August 14           TBD

Additionally, Amazon announced a deal with the Seattle Storm for local broadcast rights. Around 30 games will be available on Prime in Washington state. The Storm are the second Seattle-based team to strike a streaming deal with Prime, following the Sounders in 2020. The New York Yankees also have a streaming deal with Prime, which began with the 2021 season after the pandemic shuttered plans to begin in 2020. At the national level, the company has streamed NFL Thursday Night Football in recent seasons, and will exclusively air the games beginning this fall.

Given how much of the WNBA’s broadcast strategy has been centered around ESPN and NBA-owned platforms, another company getting in on the act is certainly noteworthy.

About Joe Lucia

I hate your favorite team. I also sort of hate most of my favorite teams.

View all posts by Joe Lucia