Amazon Prime has struck a deal with both the WNBA and the Seattle Storm for exclusive live game broadcasts this season.

Per a release, 17 WNBA games will be available nationally on Prime in 2022, with many of the games taking place on Sundays.

Here’s the full schedule.

Sunday, May 8 Los Angeles Sparks @ Indiana Fever – 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 11 Seattle Storm @ Phoenix Mercury – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 15 Atlanta Dream @ Indiana Fever – 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25 Phoenix Mercury @ Los Angeles Sparks – 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 29 Los Angeles Sparks @ Minnesota Lynx – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 5 Washington Mystics @ Chicago Sky – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 12 Chicago Sky @ New York Liberty – 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 19 Los Angeles Sparks @ Dallas Wings – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 26 Connecticut Sun @ Atlanta Dream – 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29 Las Vegas Aces @ Seattle Storm – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 3 Las Vegas Aces @ Minnesota Lynx – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 17 Atlanta Dream @ Phoenix Mercury – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 24 Connecticut Sun @ Minnesota Lynx – 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 26 Commissioner’s Cup Championship – TBD

Sunday, July 31 Seattle Storm @ Washington Mystics – 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 7 Atlanta Dream @ Minnesota Lynx – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 14 TBD

Additionally, Amazon announced a deal with the Seattle Storm for local broadcast rights. Around 30 games will be available on Prime in Washington state. The Storm are the second Seattle-based team to strike a streaming deal with Prime, following the Sounders in 2020. The New York Yankees also have a streaming deal with Prime, which began with the 2021 season after the pandemic shuttered plans to begin in 2020. At the national level, the company has streamed NFL Thursday Night Football in recent seasons, and will exclusively air the games beginning this fall.

Given how much of the WNBA’s broadcast strategy has been centered around ESPN and NBA-owned platforms, another company getting in on the act is certainly noteworthy.