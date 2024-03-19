Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce may soon venture into the world of game shows.

Variety reported on Tuesday that the Chiefs tight end is in the running to host Prime Video’s planned reboot of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?, a potentially exciting development for the charismatic Kelce.

“The deal, if signed, would represent the football great’s latest move toward general entertainment after appearances on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ the reality series ‘Catching Kelce,’ and a podcast he hosts with his brother, Jason,” Variety’s Brian Steinberg wrote.

Variety noted one potential hangup that might exist.

“There are some questions… about how much of a commitment Kelce could make to the venture if he continues playing football,” wrote Steinberg.

Kelce, 34, did show his age at times during the 2023 NFL season while dealing with injuries. But, as fate would have it, he still rose to the occasion in the postseason en route to the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl title and second-consecutive one.

He’ll likely want to be around for a potential three-peat in the 2024 NFL season. Retirement doesn’t seem to be on his mind after his brother Jason announced his.

Interestingly, Travis is probably not the only Kelce that Amazon has talked with about an on-screen role. The longtime Eagles center and future Hall of Famer recently discussed potential broadcast roles with various networks.

If it happens, Kelce will become just the latest athlete to foray into being a game show host. Michael Strahan hosts the $100,000 Pyramid reboot, for instance. The question is, as always: Would he want to host Wheel of Fortune?

[Variety]