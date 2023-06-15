Pat Sajak, who has hosted the syndicated game show Wheel of Fortune since 1981, announced Monday that next season will be his final one at the helm.

“The time has come,” Sajak, 76, said on Twitter. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last.”

Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!) — Pat Sajak (@PatOnWheel) June 12, 2023

Just like with Jeopardy! and Alex Trebek, Sajak will leave some big shoes to fill. The 76-year-old won three Daytime Emmy Awards as the host and a Lifetime Achievement honor. In 2018, he moved past the Price Is Right‘s Bob Barker as the longest-running host of an American game show.

Naturally, the first question everyone had was “Who will replace him?” The most obvious names included American Idol host Ryan Seacrest, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, and long-time WOF letter-turner Vanna White. There have also been a number of people in the sports media world who have either thrown their hats in the ring or been mentioned as potential successors.

Let’s round them up and see how viable their vowel-buying future might be.

Stephen A. Smith

As all modern sports media discussions must, we begin with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. Smith, who routinely offers himself up for opportunities beyond his current role, has done the same for the Wheel of Fortune hosting gig.

“I want to throw my name into the hat,” Smith said on Wednesday’s episode of his podcast. “I ain’t trying to give up my day job, I ain’t trying to give up my podcast. But I got to tell you, if Wheel of Fortune called to ask me to host the show for a couple of days, I wouldn’t mind. I wouldn’t mind hosting that show while folks try to figure out what those letters mean and it equates to.”

Smith probably has his pick of the litter in terms of his next big project. While this cushy gig might be tempting, we’d have to imagine he’s ultimately got his sights set on bigger things.

Jorge Sedano

On Tuesday, 710 ESPN in Los Angeles host Travis Rodgers and producer Emily Hybl both said that host Jorge Sedano would be an ideal replacement for Sajak.