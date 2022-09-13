Amazon’s latest subject for the All or Nothing docuseries has been announced, and its a national team playing in this year’s World Cup.

On Monday, Amazon announced that the German National Team will be featured in the six-part series, which will premiere in the spring.

Here’s a (translated) summary of what the series will look like, via the DFB.

The six-part documentary series follows the DFB team on the five-year journey after being eliminated in the preliminary round of the 2018 World Cup and dropping out in the round of 16 last year with the aim of getting back to the top of the world. The spectators can see what is happening in front of and behind the scenes: during the preparations under the direction of national coach Hansi Flick in the training camp, in the Nations League and at other international matches. You accompany the DFB selection to the World Cup in Qatar. They experience how the national team prepares for the special situation in the controversial host country and how they tackle the sporting challenges of their ambitious goal of winning the tournament.

The All or Nothing series premiered in 2016 with an all-access look at the Arizona Cardinals. The last (to date) of five NFL seasons came in 2020, with behind the scenes access to the 2019 Philadelphia Eagles. Amazon’s focus since then has largely been on soccer, with three series following Premier League teams (Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal), one following Serie A’s Juventus, and one following the Brazilian National Team heading into the 2019 Copa America.

The company also streamed a pair of docs on German clubs outside of the All or Nothing banner: 2019’s Inside Borussia Dortmund and 2021’s FC Bayern: Behind the Legend.

At the 2022 FIFA World Cup beginning in late-November, Germany is in a group with Costa Rica, Japan, and Spain. After winning the 2014 tournament, the Germans finished bottom of their group in the 2018 tournament in Russia, and were bounced from UEFA Euro in the Round of 16 last summer. It’s an understatement to say there’s one hell of a narrative surrounding the team going into the Qatar tournament.

