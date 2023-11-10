Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football got stuck with a terrible matchup this week, the worst game on the Week 10 slate, in fact.

TNF featured two teams going nowhere, as the 2-7 Chicago Bears hosted the 1-7 Carolina Panthers. The game featured few recognizable stars, boring offenses and appealed to few viewers outside the teams’ respective fan bases.

The TNF crew did their best to make the game more interesting, and part of that effort involved a guest appearance by Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce.

Al Michaels welcomed Kelce to the booth in the second quarter with a reference to Kelce’s brother, Jason, who’s been heating up the tabloids with his Taylor Swift romance.

“I saw ‘Kelce one of the finalists for sexiest man.’ I thought it was — you know who I thought it was?” Michaels said.

“Me — of course,” Kelce quickly responded.

Al Michaels: I saw Kelce one of the finalists for sexiest man. I thought it was — you know who I thought it was? Jason Kelce: Me pic.twitter.com/peS24sgw6D — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 10, 2023

The broadcast also aired video of Kelce wearing an outrageous costume in Philadelphia’s Super Bowl parade. Kelce told the story of how he’d always admired Philadelphia’s famous Mummers Day Parade on New Year’s Day, where participants wear folk costumes. Kelce touched base with a Mummer, who offered a suit, and the rest is history.

“Little did I know I’d be wearing something that would make RuPaul proud,” Kelce joked.

"Little did I know I'd be wearing something that would make RuPaul proud." Jason Kelce on his Super Bowl parade outfit. pic.twitter.com/jFvyvUGkSW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 10, 2023

The All-Pro center addressed several other topics, from his brother to the Eagles’ controversial “Tush Push” play. But in the end, the Bears were still playing the Panthers, in a game with no appeal to most fans.

However, fans generally enjoyed Kelce’s guest spot, although some thought it went on a bit long.

This was fun side of Kelce to see. — DP (@djpaetz) November 10, 2023

Al and Kirk so disinterested in this game they'll just have Jason Kelce on for the whole half. — Bill Zimmerman (@BillTZimmerman) November 10, 2023

I can just imagine the execs. "Right gentlemen, this game is going to be rubbish. How can we entertain the viewers?" — David Cameroff ?? (@Davini994) November 10, 2023

Jason Kelce’s documentary is streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Now he’s working the pregame show AND in the booth during the broadcast for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video. So when is his job with Amazon for his post retirement career going to be leaked? ? — Outside DiBirds (@OutsideDiBirds) November 10, 2023

In case you’re wondering why Kelce would have been all over the Amazon Thursday Night Football telecast, a documentary about the Eagles star is currently available on Prime Video.

