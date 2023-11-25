Amazon Prime’s first “Black Friday” football game looked and felt remarkably like a ‘Thursday Night Football’ game.

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit were in the booth, and the broadcast featured the graphics and touches fans have come to expect on TNF — with one huge exception.

Many commercials during the broadcast featured QR codes, which directed viewers to various Amazon shopping pages. While a few viewers found the so-called “shoppable ads” intrusive, the overwhelming majority found them useful and interesting (certainly more interesting than the Miami Dolphins’ 34-13 blowout of the New York Jets).

And marketing-savvy viewers predicted QR codes embedded in commercials are a glimpse at the future of broadcasting for live events.

Amazon successfully features a QR code during one of its commercials aired during the Amazon Prime Black Friday football ? game.#marketing @garyvee looks spot on around his insights that Black Friday football will lead to more Call-to-Action and use of QR codes in ads.… pic.twitter.com/nbrvyLa6Gj — Eric Coyle, Ph.D. ?? (@ronaldcoyle) November 24, 2023

The QR codes are a seemingly inevitable marketing ploy that makes one wonder why marketing giant Amazon, or another network, had not already rolled these out before (they have been used on a limited basis in other sports broadcasts, but never to this extent).

Viewer Andy Smith noted he watched the game with four women ranging in age from their teens to age 68, and everyone spent the game scanning QR codes to check out deals.

Watching the Jets | Dolphins game on #BlackFriday and super curious how #Amazon is changing the advertising and branding landscape in real time. What's your thoughts on the deals by quarter and scannable QR code? The game may be changing right in front of us…. My 14,… — Andy Smith | Blue Collar Founder (@AndySmithLife) November 24, 2023

Other fans spent the game checking out the functionality of the ads.

The real crazy part is that Ads are served differently for other customers depending on their shopping habits — Marcos (@ASVPMarcos) November 24, 2023

Amazon adding QR codes to every paid ad during this football game is objectively brilliant marketing. Black Friday shopping from your couch & advertising partners can measure direct conversion — Kathryn Hemsing (@kathemsing) November 24, 2023

As noted, the vast majority of viewers liked the codes and the ability to shop while watching the game, but some weren’t so keen on the new format. One fan labeled the QR codes the “mark of the beast.”

the bad football is compounded by the unrelenting assault of amazon commercials every 24 seconds to create a truly miserable experience the big ugly qr codes in the corner of every ad has me convinced they are the mark of the beast — Mr. ? Muad'Deepball (@Mr_Football_PFF) November 24, 2023

Like it or not, “shoppable ads” and QR codes are an inevitable part of the future of live sports broadcasts.