This week, Amazon revealed new information about a new docuseries called Redefined: J.R. Smith, which will premiere on Prime Video April 4th.

Redefined is an UNINTERRUPED production, and follows Smith after his NBA years in college at North Carolina A&T.

Here’s a trailer.

And here’s the synopsis of the four-part series.

Redefined: J.R. Smith is a four-part docuseries following J.R. Smith, whose story serves as a powerful reminder that with determination and resilience, one can overcome even the toughest setbacks and achieve success. Drafted to the NBA straight out of high school at just 19 years old, J.R. suddenly finds himself without an NBA team to call home and in search of redefining his life and career. The series picks up with J.R. as he sets a new intention for himself, getting a college education and pursuing a new athletic passion as a member of the Men’s Golf Team at North Carolina A&T, the nation’s largest Historically Black University.

Philip Knowlton directed the series and also served as an executive producer.

Redefined: J.R. Smith premieres Tuesday, April 4th on Prime Video.