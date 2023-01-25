WBD reportedly might have blocked AEW’s request to air a Jay Briscoe Tribute Show last week. But the company will still honor the late wrestler who was tragically killed last week. On this week’s episode of Dynamite, AEW will present a match between Jay’s brother Mark and one of his longtime rivals, Jay Lethal.

AEW owner Tony Khan announced the Dynamite match on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. Khan tweeted, “Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal. Requested by both men to celebrate the life + legacy of the late great Jay Briscoe on his 39th birthday, his longtime friend/rival Jay Lethal vs. his brother Mark Briscoe.”

Tomorrow 1/25

Lexington KY

Live on TBS

8pm ET/7pm CT

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Mark Briscoe vs Jay Lethal Requested by both men to celebrate the life + legacy of the late great

Jay Briscoe on his 39th birthday,

his longtime friend/rival Jay Lethal vs his brother Mark Briscoe pic.twitter.com/uzeQ0L4t5h — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 24, 2023

Awful Announcing published a piece earlier this week which highlighted hypocrisies that might have loomed over WBD after they reportedly blocked the company from honoring Briscoe, real name Jamin Pugh, with a tribute show on their network. Jamin had made horrible homophobic comments a decade ago that followed him until his untimely death at 38 last week. To his credit, he had made an effort to redeem himself and showed contrition, according to several around him.

Jamin Pugh would have been 39 years old on Wednesday, so the match taking place will hold even more significance. There might not be too many dry eyes in the house at Rupp Arena before, during, and after this match takes place.

[Tony Khan]