All Elite Wrestling fans voiced displeasure over Bleacher Report Live app issues in March while the pro wrestling company’s Revolution pay-per-view aired. AEW appears to listen to those concerns ahead of the company’s next PPV offering.

In addition to broadcasting on PPV, AEW will offer fans the option to watch Dynasty, their April show, on the TrillerTV streaming app. The company formerly known as FITE announced AEW’s plans to air the show on their streaming service.

Fans can purchase the event on TrillerTV for $49.99, the company’s standard PPV price.

🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS: #AEWDynasty will be available for purchase in the 🇺🇸United States🇺🇸 on #TrillerTV. Witness Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay square off in a historic encounter. ➡️ https://t.co/9SHXmfcsaQ WATCH LIVE WORLDWIDE on https://t.co/ms4oqkneSp ex. 🇮🇷🇮🇳🇦🇫🇧🇩🇧🇹🇲🇻🇳🇵🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/R5QKXm7VAl — TrillerTV (@FiteTV) March 26, 2024

TrillerTV has plenty of experience as a streaming hub for professional wrestling, so the move makes sense.

AEW has a media rights deal to either renew or redo by the end of this year. They’re in an interesting spot right now, this move to offer an alternative option is probably smart. B/R Live is an app that had its heyday, and, due to the surge in streaming and the advent of B/R Sports, it’s almost exhausted its usefulness besides airing AEW PPVs. While it’s unclear why the company still doesn’t have a rock-solid streaming deal like virtually everyone else in 2024, what is clear is they’re moving to an alternative that has proven reliable before.

The move to Triller appears to be in addition to B/R Live and not just a move for exclusivity. It makes you wonder what, if anything, will come of their next media rights deal, as a consistent streaming service would be wise in this new age.

