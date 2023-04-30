NBA color commentator Jeff Van Gundy is known for his sense of humor.

Sometimes his on-air humor works, sometimes it falls a bit flat.

Sunday, it worked.

As Van Gundy and play-by-play announcer Mike Breen did the preview for Sunday’s Game 7 between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings on ABC, Breen asked about the Kings’ keys to winning.

Van Gundy’s quick response: “The three F’s: Fast, physical and Fox.”

You don’t need to be a spelling bee champion to spot the obvious error.

Breen quickly pounced.

“Wait … wait … wait a minute,” Breen said.

“No, PH, whatever,” Van Gundy said, correcting his faux spelling error. He continued the rest of his pregame breakdown without missing a beat.

"The three F's. Fast, physical and Fox. No, P-H. Whatever. pic.twitter.com/2YxKYtKUSM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 30, 2023

It’s good to see broadcasters have fun sometimes, and few do it better than Van Gundy.

It’s not the first time Van Gundy has been corrected during a broadcast. One of his most infamous moments of humor came during a playoff game in 2014. Talking about pop icon Rihanna’s frequent attendance at NBA games that season, Van Gundy joked that she was “stalking” him.

Of course, Van Gundy’s broadcast team couldn’t leave that alone. Sideline reporter Lisa Salters asked Rihanna about Van Gundy … and she confessed she didn’t recognize the name.

Ouch.

[@awfulannouncing]