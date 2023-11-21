Seven Bucks Productions and Vice will reportedly pursue a WCW docuseries on the company’s downfall. Photo Credit: WWE.com

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s production company, Seven Bucks Productions, is set to release a documentary that may be of significant interest to professional wrestling fans.

Seven Bucks Productions and Vice will team up to produce a documentary on the downfall of World Championship Wrestling. WCW, now defunct for nearly 23 years, will get a dramatic retelling into the hows and whys of their demise.

Deadline wrote about the upcoming documentary, talking about the numerous films and projects that the production company has in line.

“Seven Bucks has more than 60 film and television projects and counting in active development. Among the company’s upcoming titles are Red One, greenlit by Amazon, directed by Emmy nominee Jake Kasdan and starring Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, J.K. Simmons, and Lucy Liu; Kate Warne, also for Amazon, an action-packed biopic starring Emily Blunt as the first female Pinkerton agent; Moana, a live-action remake of the animated feature, directed by Thomas Kail from a script by Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller; new installments in the Fast and Furious and Jumanji franchises; and, in partnership with Vice Studios, a docuseries investigating the mysterious demise of World Championship Wrestling (WCW), once the biggest wrestling company in America.”

Like other wrestling documentaries, the target demographic is probably well figured out here already. The story is pretty cut and dry also, so it might be fascinating to see how the story will be told. It’s an unfortunate story for the former wrestling company, which became the victim of the famed AOL/Time Warner merger in 2001.

Pro wrestling wasn’t really thought of highly by the execs. So it was binned away, and they sold to WWF owner Vince McMahon. The sale signaled the end for WCW, which hasn’t existed as a standalone company since. For a few months, WCW appeared on WWF TV as ‘The Alliance’ with the defunct promotion ECW, Extreme Championship Wrestling.

Unfortunately, this angle is remembered for poor reasons, as it ranks as one of the most disappointing pro wrestling angles of the century. The docuseries simply just has to be better than that. Fortunately, that bar is not high to clear.

[DEADLINE]