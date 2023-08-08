WWE SummerSlam

Like with recent shows, WWE experienced a record-setting night for SummerSlam. Last Saturday night, at their second biggest show of the year, WWE registered their most-watched SummerSlam ever and the third-largest WWE audience on Peacock.

It was a star-studded night as Logan Paul beat Ricochet, Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar, and Jimmy Uso betrayed his brother Jey to help Roman Reigns remain the Tribal Chief and WWE Champion.

On top of viewership, there were gate, sponsorship, and merchandise records, making this SummerSlam the highest-grossing SummerSlam in history.

The $8.5 million gate at Ford Field was the largest gate for a non-WrestleMania WWE event, while sponsorship shot up 23% year-to-year thanks, in large part, to the Slim Jim battle royal.

In addition, Fanatics reported a 60% jump in merchandise sales compared to their non-WrestleMania record in 2021.

Along with various viral moments on social media, WWE capped off a great SummerSlam from the business side of things with WrestleMania XL tickets going on sale on August 18.