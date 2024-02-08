Photo Credit: Maggie and Perloff Show on CBS Sports Radio

WWE founder Vince McMahon now finds himself at the center of a lawsuit accusing him of sexually abusing and trafficking a former employee named Janel Grant. On Wednesday, WWE star Colby Daniel Lopez, better known to the wrestling world as Seth Rollins, offered some comments on the situation.

McMahon’s allegations have led to a number of drastic changes. He resigned from his role as TKO’s executive chairman, the company that owns WWE, which leaves him with no role within the company.

Rollins appeared on the Maggie and Perloff Show on CBS Sports Radio Wednesday, detailing how McMahon’s absence has affected life for WWE superstars on a day-to-day basis.

“You know what, day-to-day for us it doesn’t (change),” said Rollins. “We are so far removed as talent from that stuff. It’s awful. It’s terrible, I hate it. It’s a disgusting situation. But we are so far removed from it. When we get to work it’s just about how we make the show the best possible show we can. Who are we out there with? What is his promo going to be? What’s this match gonna be? And how do we entertain the fans? That’s really what our job is.

“That stuff, that’s personal stuff, that’s business stuff, and that is so far above what we’re thinking. We’re not going to say anything that is going to impact any of that. It’s an awful situation, we’re focused on what do day-to-day. It’s just like any other business structure. It’s awful and you wish you could have done something. But at the end of the day, your job is your job. That’s what we do. We show up and try and give the people who pay for the tickets the best possible show we can. That’s kinda our department.”

On top of Rollins’ comments on the situation, McMahon has had a number of other former employees speak out against him after the accusations emerged, including Mick Foley, Maria Kanellis, and Kevin Nash amongst many others.

