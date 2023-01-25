Raw XXX had no shortage of legends and that resonated in the ratings.

An average of 2.344 million viewers tuned into WWE Raw on Monday night, the highest since March 16, 2020, when 2.348 million tuned in at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its 18-49 viewership ended at 908k, the highest since April 6, 2020.

Overall viewership was up 57% compared to last week and 33% to a year ago. In the 18-49 demographic, this week’s Raw was up 67% over last week and up 51% this time last year.

Typically, viewership drops throughout the night, and this week was no different. But this week’s episode held strong and never dipped below two million viewers by the time the show ended at 11 PM ET.

The commercial-free first hour, that largely consisted of The Bloodline, resulted in 2.645 million viewers with a .80 18-49 rating. The second hour, which included DX and Kurt Angle setting up a six-man tag match between Imperium and Seth Rollins with the Street Profits had 2.373 million viewers with a .69 18-49 rating. The third hour, which had Ric Flair introducing his daughter Charlotte, setting up a match between Bianca Belair and Sonya Deville, as well as a U.S. Championship main event between Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley that resulted in the return of Brock Lesnar, ended with a .60 18-49 rating and 2.024 million viewers.

Those ratings were some of the highest of the night, on both broadcast TV and cable, in the 18-49 demographic.

While some tuned in just for Raw XXX, it was still a big opportunity for WWE. For a show that had a lot of legends, WWE’s current stars shined throughout the entire show. Those superstars had a big opportunity to showcase what they could do to a broader audience, some viewers possibly seeing some of these wrestlers for the first time. And with the Royal Rumble happening this weekend, a large viewership for the Raw before Saturday’s event will no doubt give WWE a boost heading into WrestleMania season.

[Photo: WWE]