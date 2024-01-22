WWE fans got a sneak peek at Bianca Belair and Montez Ford’s new Hulu reality series in a trailer released Monday. Credit: WWE/Hulu

World Wrestling Entertainment’s latest venture into reality television got even clearer on Monday. The new ‘Love & WWE‘ reality series, lined up for the Hulu streaming service, will debut in February. The series plans to highlight the relationship between WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford.

WWE dropped the trailer for the first season of the show on Monday morning. Between this series trailer and the WWE 2K24 cover news, the company had a busy morning.

The company revealed the trailer in a post on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

It’s been a big day for Belair, in particular. The 34-year-old multi-time champion was one of three WWE stars named to grace the cover of the next WWE 2K game. Belair and fellow women’s star Rhea Ripley will split a collector’s edition cover for the game while Cody Rhodes sports another.

This series will explore her and Ford’s personal and professional lives. It’s obviously not the first time that the company has ventured into reality television. The hit series ‘Total Divas’ was a smash hit in the mid-2010s and ultimately helped spike female viewership and fandoms in WWE. Belair is among them, as she’s credited the show in the past for making her a fan and wanting to pursue professional wrestling.

Ford is someone who WWE fans have grown to like but maybe not know so much about. He’s been in a tag team with his friend Angelo Dawkins, known as The Street Profits, for well over six years. The show might be a great vehicle to spark more interest in him. Belair, by comparison, has been a singles star and in the spotlight basically since she officially debuted in Fall 2020. Her profile can also only expand with this show, assuming it succeeds how they want it to.

