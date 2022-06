All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 15

Richmond Tigers vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Basketball

2022 Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

U.S. Open Golf Highlights: 2008: Tiger Woods at Torrey Pines — golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Detroit — MLB Network/NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at Texas — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Southwest, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle — YouTube, 4 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto — MASN2/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Boston — NBC Sports California/NESN, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Sun/YES, 7 p.m.

National League

Miami at Philadelphia — MLB Network/Bally Sports Florida/WCAU, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Arizona, 3:30 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Atlanta at Washington — Bally Sports South/MASN, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York Mets — FS1/Bally Sports Wisconsin/SNY, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports San Diego/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Interleague

Kansas City at San Francisco — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:45 p.m./MLB Network 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Cleveland at Colorado — Bally Sports Great Lakes/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Anaheim at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLS

New England Revolution vs. Orlando City SC — WSBK/WRBW, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 5 p.m.

Motormouths — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA GameTime: Live at the Finals: Media Availability — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime: 2022 NBA Finals — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stanley Cup Final

Game 1, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche — ABC/ESPN+/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

NHL Now live from Denver, CO — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Pregame — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Postgame — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

UEFA Nations League Matchweek Highlights — FS1, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show (with special guest Tom Brady) — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports Woman — Stadium, 7 p.m.

ESPN Films — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Sports Woman — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: Dream On, Part 1 — ESPN, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: Dream On, Part 2 — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

30 for 30: Dream On, Part 3 — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Cinch Championships (ATP)/Terra Wortmann Open (ATP)/Bett1Open (WTA)/Rothesay Classic Birmingham (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

WNBA

Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings — KYMY/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 1 p.m.

Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun — Bally Sports Southeast/NESNplus, 7 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever — TSN3/TSN5/Bally Sports Arizona Extra/Facebook Live, 7 p.m.