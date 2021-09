All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Final Series

Semifinal, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Brisbane Lions vs. Western Bulldogs — FS2, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Canadian Football League

Week 5

Montreal Alouettes at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 1

North Carolina at Virginia Tech — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Old Dominion at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Duke at Charlotte — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Saint Francis at Eastern Michigan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Kansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Michigan State at Northwestern — ESPN, 9 p.m.

South Dakota State at Colorado State — FS1, 9 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Good Clean American Fun: 2020 Northwestern Football — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

SEC Football Kick Off Show — Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

The Huddle — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

The Huddle — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

College Volleyball

Women’s

Georgia at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Washington at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Cycling

La Vuelta a España

Stage 19

Tapia to Monforte de Lemos — Olympic Channel, 9 a.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN

Qualifying 1 — FS1, 7 p.m.

Formula 1

Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Park Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

Practice 2 — ESPNU, 8:55 a.m.

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

European Tour

Italian Open, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Tour Championship, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, IN

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour

2021 Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour

Solheim Cup, Inverness Club, Toledo, OH

Opening Ceremony — Golf Channel, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Lucky Coin Stakes — FS2, 1 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combate Global

Bantamweights, Univision Studios, Miami, FL

Ricky Bandejas vs. Kevin Cordeiro — Paramount+, 11 p.m./Univision/TUDN, midnight

MLB

American League

Baltimore at New York Yankees — MASN/YES, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston — Bally Sports Great Lakes/NESN, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto — MLB Network/NBC Sports California/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Texas at Anaheim — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

New York Mets at Washington — SNY/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado — Bally Sports Southeast/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco — Spectrum SportsNet LA/KNTV, 9:45 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Detroit at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona — Root Sports/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Houston at San Diego — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

MLS

Nashville SC vs. New York City FC — YES, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution — WPHL/WSBK/WNAC 64.3, 7:30 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. Portland Timbers — Twitter/KFTH/KPTV, 8 p.m.

LAFC vs. Sporting Kansas City — UniMás/TUDN/Twitter/Bally Sports Kansas City Plus, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: The Analytics Show — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Paralympics

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Best of Day 10 — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Track and Field, Wheelchair Tennis, Canoe/Kayak, Sitting Volleyball — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Track and Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Sitting Volleyball — NBCSN, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

E60: Comeback Season-Sports After 9/11 — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

U.S. Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadow, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN, noon

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Primetime at the Open — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Track & Field

IAAF Diamond League

Memorial Van Damme, King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium

Finals — NBCSN, 2 p.m.